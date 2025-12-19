FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M. N. Mead's avatar
M. N. Mead
2h

Congratulations on this major contribution to our understanding of the adverse effects of the mRNA shots -- and so great that you guys broke through with this one after the unethical retraction! Well done!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
2h

Could this be the earth-shattering news it feels like?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture