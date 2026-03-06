by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Our newly published peer-reviewed paper in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons titled, Gene Expression Alterations Induced by mRNA Vaccines, presents compelling evidence that mRNA vaccines operate through a gene-altering mechanism of action (MOA)—fundamentally reprogramming human gene expression across multiple layers of biology.

The McCullough Foundation-Neo7Bioscience manuscript, authored by Nicolas Hulscher (myself), Dr. Peter A. McCullough, and Dr. John Catanzaro, synthesizes the latest multi-omic human evidence demonstrating coordinated transcriptomic, proteomic, and genomic alterations following mRNA vaccination.

mRNA Technology Alters Gene Expression Across Multiple Biological Layers

Evidence now spans three major biological systems:

• Transcriptomics (gene expression)

• Proteomics (protein production)

• Genomics (DNA interactions)

mRNA technology interacts with the full molecular architecture of human biology. They actively reshape host gene expression networks, affecting metabolism, immune regulation, and cellular stress pathways.

Transcriptomic Evidence Shows System-Wide Gene Reprogramming

RNA sequencing of individuals who developed new adverse events following mRNA vaccination revealed large-scale shifts in gene expression networks.

Major alterations involved pathways governing:

• mitochondrial dysfunction

• ribosomal impairment

• proteasomal stress

• dysregulation of translational control

• metabolic pathway disruption

These systems represent core cellular machinery, not simply immune signaling. Classical inflammatory pathways accounted for only a small fraction of the disrupted gene networks. Instead, the dominant signal was coordinated rewiring of cellular gene regulation programs.

Proteomic Evidence Confirms Persistent Molecular Changes

Longitudinal analysis of healthy mRNA vaccine recipients tracked 342 plasma proteins over 24 weeks. Results showed:

214 of 342 proteins underwent statistically significant time-dependent changes.

Affected biological systems included:

• complement activation pathways

• metabolic regulation

• endocrine signaling

• vitamin and cofactor pathways

The largest molecular shifts occurred 16–24 weeks after vaccination, demonstrating that these effects are not transient immune responses.

Evidence of Direct Molecular Interaction With the Genome

Integrated multi-omic analysis of a patient who developed aggressive stage IV bladder cancer following mRNA vaccination revealed profound molecular disruptions, including:

• dysregulation of oncogenic driver genes (including KRAS, PIK3CA, and ATM)

• impaired DNA repair pathways and genomic instability

• widespread transcriptional reprogramming across cellular networks

• detection of a host–vector chimeric sequence aligned with the vaccine spike open reading frame within tumor DNA fragments — suggesting a possible integration of vaccine genetic material into the human genome

This case provides direct evidence of molecular interaction between vaccine genetic sequences and human DNA.

mRNA Platforms Operate as Gene-Altering Technologies

Taken together, the evidence demonstrates that mRNA injections do not function as simple vaccines. They act as genetic technologies capable of altering host gene expression systems.

The implications extend far beyond COVID-19 mRNA injections. The same gene-altering platform is now being expanded into:

• mRNA cancer injections

• mRNA influenza injections

• mRNA RSV injections

• personalized mRNA therapeutics

• self-amplifying RNA technologies

Yet these technologies were deployed globally without mandatory molecular surveillance to monitor gene expression changes, without genomic monitoring for integration events, and without engineered biological circuit breakers capable of shutting down aberrant expression cascades.

In other words, a powerful gene-transfer platform was rolled out to billions of people without the basic molecular safety safeguards normally required for genetic technologies.

As we concluded in the paper,

Absent mandatory molecular surveillance, enforceable safety gates, and embedded biological circuit breakers to halt aberrant gene expression, platforms such as mRNA vaccines remain inherently dangerous to humans. Immediate and comprehensive suspension of human use is therefore required.

