by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study by Dr. James Thorp et al, titled, Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the Medical Industrial Complex Claim? Part I, was just published after successful peer review in the journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law:

Introduction: In Part I of this three-part series, we report a retrospective, population-based cohort study assessing rates of adverse events (AEs) in pregnancy after COVID-19 vaccines compared to the same AEs after influenza vaccines and after all other vaccines.

Methods: Data were collected from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database was queried from January 1, 1990 to April 26, 2024, for adverse events (AEs) involving pregnancy complications following COVID-19 vaccination. The time-period included 412 months for all vaccines except COVID-19 vaccines, having been used for only 40 of the 412 months (December 1, 2020 to April 26, 2024). Proportional reporting ratios (PRR) by time compared AEs after COVID-19 vaccination to those after influenza vaccination, and after all other vaccine products administered to pregnant women. In cases in which the PRR was not applicable, Chi-square analysis and Fisher’s exact tests were used according to CDC/FDA guidance. CDC/FDA stipulate a safety concern if a PRR is ≥ 2 or if a Chi-square is ≥ 4.

Results: The CDC/FDA’s safety signals were breached for all 37 AEs following COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy including miscarriage, chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformations, cervical insufficiency, fetal arrhythmia, hemorrhage in pregnancy, premature labor/delivery, preeclampsia, preterm rupture of membranes, placental abnormalities, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, newborn asphyxia and newborn death. All p values were ≤ 0.001 with the majority being <0.000001.

Conclusions: We found unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 AEs after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women. An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is warranted. The United States government, medical organizations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies have misled and/or deceived the public regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy. The promotion of the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy by The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), The American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology (ABOG), and The Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM) must cease immediately.