FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Rich Becker's avatar
Rich Becker
1hEdited

Were you surprised that the odds ratios for this heart condition were roughly the same from having COVID and getting the vaccine?

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Lilmary's avatar
Lilmary
39m

I suffered with recurring pericarditis in 2021. In my case I was never vaccinated but got Covid-19 in December 2020. I got very sick but I recovered on my own. Then in February 2021 I started having pericarditis symptoms which would come and go until they got bad enough to take me to emergency where I was diagnosed. I have always wanted evidence supporting that this came from Covid. Thankfully I recovered from it and thankfully I was never vaccinated. I appreciate every bit of evidence that supports what happened to me. Thank you.

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