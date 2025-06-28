BREAKING: Pfizer Busted Using Irrelevant Study to Deny Genome Integration Risks from Their mRNA Injections
Pfizer ignores four independent sources showing mRNA-DNA interaction—cites a completely unrelated paper on SARS-CoV-2 evolution to deny genome alteration risks.
On Pfizer’s official website, there’s a page titled “The Facts,” where the company claims to combat “misinformation and disinformation.”
One of the FAQ questions reads: “Does an mRNA vaccine change your DNA?”
Pfizer claims—without any doubt—that mRNA shots don’t interact with DNA at all. So, you’d expect footnote #9 to cite a robust and relevant study…
Instead, Pfizer was caught citing a paper on a completely unrelated topic.
Footnote #9 refers to “The Evolution of SARS-CoV-2”—a paper that has absolutely NO relevance to whether mRNA injections alter DNA or interact with the genome.
Pfizer is actively deceiving the public—pushing false claims about its gene therapy shots while blatantly misrepresenting scientific studies to justify them.
In reality, at least four independent sources suggest that Pfizer and Moderna mRNA may integrate into the human genome—contradicting claims that there is “no interaction” with DNA.
Aldén et al: Demonstrated that Pfizer's BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse-transcribed into DNA in human liver cells within six hours.
Kyriakopoulos et al: Demonstrated that mRNA may integrate into the human genome via LINE-1 retrotransposition, Polymerase theta (Polθ), and defective DNA repair mechanisms—pathways that could potentially trigger cancer, autoimmunity, or inheritable genetic damage.
InModia Lab (Germany): Detected vaccine-derived spike protein, mRNA, and SV40 promoter/enhancer sequences in human tissue samples years after the final injection—evidence of long-term persistence and possible genomic integration.
Neo7Bioscience + Univ. of North Texas: Using the REViSS platform, researchers uncovered evidence of reverse transcription, synthetic mRNA persistence, and widespread gene dysregulation in vaccinated individuals—marked by downregulation of tumor suppressor genes (e.g., TP53, BRCA1/2) and upregulation of oncogenic signaling. Molecular instability scores in vaccinated cases were significantly elevated compared to both unvaccinated and long-COVID controls.
When will major pharmaceutical companies finally be held accountable for deceiving the public into accepting extraordinarily dangerous genetic injections?
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
The most corrupt company in the history of the world strikes again. Where the heck is RFK? He should be reaming bourla a new you know what, for a change. Never trust fizer for anything.
Nicholas, you have my utmost respect for calling out Pfizer on their scientific fraud and misrepresentation. Well done. Canadian fraud, "scientist" Fisman (University of Toronto) was caught several years ago, falsifying data to favor the Trudeau government's fake claims about the "pandemic" response, and had an entire book about the magnitude of the deceit...authored by Regina Wateel, available on Amazon. Excellent documentation of the widespread Covid "vaccine" fraud. Thank you Nicholas, you are greatly appreciated for your integrity and courage in standing up for the truth.