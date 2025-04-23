By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

April 8, 2025—Public Relations team of Waseda University, Japan

Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) often display social communication impairments and restricted and repetitive behaviors. While previous studies have shown that children with ASD tend to prefer observing repetitive movements over random ones, the developmental timeline of this preference has remained unclear. To address this, a recent study utilized eye-tracking methods demonstrating that children with potential ASD spent significantly more time observing predictable movements, highlighting its potential as an early marker for ASD detection.