BREAKING--Predictable Visual Stimuli as an Early Indicator for Autism Spectrum Disorder
Potential utility of predictable movement stimuli as a behavioral marker for early autism spectrum disorder before and after childhood vaccinations
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
April 8, 2025—Public Relations team of Waseda University, Japan
Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) often display social communication impairments and restricted and repetitive behaviors. While previous studies have shown that children with ASD tend to prefer observing repetitive movements over random ones, the developmental timeline of this preference has remained unclear. To address this, a recent study utilized eye-tracking methods demonstrating that children with potential ASD spent significantly more time observing predictable movements, highlighting its potential as an early marker for ASD detection.
