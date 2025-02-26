By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The study authored by cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher titled, Risk stratification for future cardiac arrest after COVID-19 vaccination, has been published after successful peer-review in the World Journal of Cardiology:

Abstract Unheralded cardiac arrest among previously healthy young people without antecedent illness, months or years after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination, highlights the urgent need for risk stratification. The most likely underlying pathophysiology is subclinical myopericarditis and reentrant ventricular tachycardia or spontaneous ventricular fibrillation that is commonly precipitated after a surge in catecholamines during exercise or the waking hours of terminal sleep. Small patches of inflammation and/or edema can be missed on cardiac imaging and autopsy, and the heart can appear grossly normal. This paper reviews evidence linking COVID-19 vaccines to cardiac arrest where unfortunately the majority of victims have had no antecedent clinical evaluation. We propose a comprehensive strategy for evaluating cardiovascular risk post- vaccination, incorporating detailed patient history, antibody testing, and cardiac diagnostics in the best attempt to detect abnormalities before sudden cardiac death. This approach aims to identify individuals at higher risk of cardiac events after COVID-19 vaccination and guide appropriate clinical management. It is prudent for each primary care physician to have a pre-established plan when addressing this issue in their practice.

This marks an important step in finally beginning to address the unacknowledged risk of sudden cardiac arrest among previously healthy individuals that have received one or more COVID-19 vaccines. Four years have passed since the inception of the mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and our federal government did absolutely nothing in addressing the serious risks of sudden cardiac death among >80% of the U.S. population that received at least one dose.

Our study, Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington, found a 25.7% increase in total cardiopulmonary arrests and a 1,236% surge in excess cardiac arrest deaths following the COVID-19 vaccination campaign among a sample size of over 2 million vaccinated individuals, highlighting the importance of risk stratification:

Our study is the first to comprehensively elucidate the syndrome known as COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest. Subclinical vaccine-induced myopericarditis may trigger reentrant ventricular tachycardia or spontaneous ventricular fibrillation, often precipitated by a surge in catecholamines during intense exercise or shortly after waking, leading to sudden cardiac death:

It is prudent for each primary care physician to have a pre-established approach when addressing this issue in their practice:

