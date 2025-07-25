By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For nearly four decades, vaccine manufacturers have operated above the law.

Thanks to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) and the 2005 PREP Act, Americans injured or disabled by vaccines have had virtually no legal recourse—while Big Pharma has faced no incentive to ensure the safety of its injections.

Rep. Paul Gosar’s H.R. 4668 would end this injustice.

H.R. 4668 — The End the Vaccine Carveout Act Would:

Eliminate vaccine manufacturer liability shields, finally restoring Americans' right to hold companies accountable in civil court for injuries or deaths caused by vaccines—just as they can for any other pharmaceutical drug or medical product. Remove COVID-19 shots from PREP Act protection, stripping mRNA vaccine manufacturers of the blanket immunity granted during the declared emergency and allowing lawsuits for injuries linked to these products to proceed. End the arbitrary statute of limitations that has disqualified countless legitimate claims, giving victims and families a fair window of time—2 to 3 years after the injury or death—to seek justice. Preserve the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) as a voluntary, no-fault option for those who wish to use it, but no longer force it as the only legal pathway, thus restoring access to a real court of law. Close the legal loopholes created by the 1986 NCVIA and 2005 PREP Act that allowed vaccine makers to generate billions in profits while evading responsibility for defective, dangerous, or inadequately tested products. Compel vaccine makers to prioritize safety—knowing that unsafe products could now lead to financial ruin.

Under current law:

You can sue a car company if their airbag kills your child.

You can sue a drug maker if their pill causes a stroke.

But if a vaccine causes myocarditis, paralysis, or death?

You’re forced into a federal program where manufacturers are shielded, the government defends the product, and most claims are dismissed.

Just days earlier, Rep. Thomas Massie introduced the PREP Repeal Act (H.R. 4388) to fully strike down the 2005 PREP Act and end liability for pandemic countermeasures like COVID-19 injections.

Taken together, these two bills represent the most aggressive legislative effort yet to dismantle the legal shield that enabled pharmaceutical tyranny.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

