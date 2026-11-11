FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Sophie Bertrand's avatar
Sophie Bertrand
6h

R.I.P my Johnny. It took a 1 1/2 year being out of breath before Moderna shots got the best of you. My man, the truth is coming out. - Feels like small victory for all victims out there-. A huge thank you for this article! (and more to come I believe).

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jamie williams's avatar
jamie williams
5h

Its all so very overwhelming. Ive stayed away from the truth because I was getting anxious and began to feel depressed.

But its become impossible to avoid.

Now, as my vaxxed injured sister, lays dying of vascular dementia(diagnosed 5 years ago) has had a stroke and death is hours away-maybe a day or two, I feel compelled to tell her story. But I think she may not want that-

But I will.say that;

Marcia was a healthy, happy wife and mother of two. They are with her now. Ill join them later today to sit bedside as her hubby holds her hand and we.sit quietly, sometimes sharing memories as we listen to her favorite music of the 70's. She will turn 68 on Saturday-but there will be no celebration. Waiting for Marcia to die is one of the hardest.thing Ive ever faced.

We lost our mom one year ago in October, to dementia and then a stroke. She was about to turn 96.

RIP ❤️‍🩹 Mama

Thanks to all who have replied to my other comments. I appreciate your kind words.❤️🙏❤️

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