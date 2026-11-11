by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Moderna’s newly approved mRNA flu injection, mFLUSIVA (mRNA-1010), already accumulated 78 reports in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) through the October 30, 2026 data release.

Among them are accounts of sudden inability to walk, partial vision loss, cardiac arrhythmias, fainting, and hospitalization.

VAERS only captures less than 1% of actual adverse events, according to the Harvard-Lazarus study. Thus, the actual number of adverse events that occurred is far higher than 78.

Our peer-reviewed reanalysis of FDA clinical trial data had already identified 6 TIMES the risk of severe Grade 3 systemic reactions compared with conventional flu shots:

Therefore, it’s no surprise that large numbers of serious injuries and disabilities have begun to pour in:

Most Concerning VAERS Reports

Neurological and Mobility Events

VAERS #2917728 — Woman, 71: Caregiver reported that she had “lost the use of her legs” following vaccination. A follow-up describes recovery after 24 hours but contains conflicting age information. VAERS #2915540 — Man, 71: Unable to stand or walk approximately 17 hours after vaccination. Reportedly remained on the floor for about an hour. VAERS #2919349 — Woman, 74: Partial bilateral visual-field loss, severe headache, fever, and weakness. VAERS #2915616 — Man, 78: Severe tremors and involuntary movements. Had Parkinson’s disease and also received a COVID-19 vaccine. VAERS #2915051 — Man, 74: Confusion, severe dizziness, and unstable walking lasting approximately five hours. VAERS #2919122 — Man, 73: Severe vertigo, vomiting, and difficulty walking. Reportedly recovered within approximately 48 hours.

Cardiovascular, Fainting, and Respiratory Events

VAERS #2914026 — Man, 72: Atrial fibrillation beginning after vaccination, subsequently confirmed by ECG. VAERS #2916173 — Man, 71: Collapse, visual disturbances, breathing difficulty, and blood pressure falling to 72/46 mmHg. Also received a COVID-19 vaccine. VAERS #2920924 — Woman, 58: Loss of consciousness, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, and recurrent near-fainting. VAERS #2914650 — Man, 69: Reportedly fainted three times, with chills, sweating, and dry heaving. Also received a COVID-19 vaccine. VAERS #2915704 — Woman, 89: Fainted and fell inside a pharmacy following vaccination. EMS responded, and she was transported to an emergency department. VAERS #2914591 — Elderly patient: Hospitalization for decreased oxygen saturation and fever. Subsequently recovered.

Other Unusual Reactions

VAERS #2920873 — Man, 76: Hallucination-like episodes when falling asleep, fever, and severe malaise. Also received a COVID-19 vaccine. VAERS #2917929 — Man, 55: Pronounced upper-lip swelling following vaccination. VAERS #2913043 — Patient, 61: Loss of consciousness, high fever lasting two days, and subsequent headache. VAERS #2915425 — Woman, 56: Fever, dehydration, widespread pain, and inability to get out of bed for approximately 36 hours. VAERS #2920392 — Woman, 50: Fever reaching 102.8°F and severe arm pain preventing her from raising her arms overhead. Also received a COVID-19 vaccine.

This hazardous gene therapy should NEVER have been approved.

Our peer-reviewed study found that for every ONE influenza hospitalization theoretically “prevented” relative to standard-dose flu vaccination, approximately 3,798 recipients experienced an adverse reaction, 278 suffered a severe Grade 3 systemic reaction that prevented normal daily activities, and 2 excess deaths of unexplained cause occurred.

This extreme risk-benefit profile warrants the IMMEDIATE MARKET REMOVAL of Moderna’s mFLUSIVA to protect innocent civilians from disability and death.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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