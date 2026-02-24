FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Hopkins's avatar
Mark Hopkins
3h

Oh, it's just criminals behaving like criminals after all.

Reply
Share
Lauren Young's avatar
Lauren Young
3h

Omg but nothing surprises me anymore

Reply
Share
3 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture