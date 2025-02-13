BREAKING - RFK Jr. Confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services
Let the American Health Revolution begin!
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The Senate has officially confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services!
This marks a historic victory for America—The most influential public health position in the nation is now free from corporate and government corruption. Now, it’s time to seal shut the revolving doors of corruption, remove dangerous genetic injections from the market, and take real action to reverse the chronic disease epidemic. Let the American Health Revolution begin!
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Our prayers have been answered! Now is the time to focus on prevention and reversal of disease states rather than treating the symptoms for a lifetime! We should have a list of all those who voted against Robert F Kennedy Junior, so we know who not to vote for in the next election!
It is time for the American people to get well again ! Thank you, President Trump and all those who see the light!
Thank you Jesus 🙏🎉