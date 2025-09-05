FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
42m

There is NO Science connected to the use of needles injecting lab-created deadly substances into the human bloodstream...It is called MURDER!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
AMV's avatar
AMV
38m

Does the FDA really think the info written here means these drugs are safe? They approved them!!!! Pure evil. 👿 I agree, bullshit! Anyone that had anything to do with the trials and approvals should be fired and possibly indicted!!! No excuses for this criminal behavior…..not one!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture