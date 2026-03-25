FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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sl2007's avatar
sl2007
2hEdited

I am going to throw this out here, bluntly. Half of these M-Fer’s need to be shipped to Gitmo as their permanent home!!!!! The vile crimes against humanity is beyond belief. THIS. RIGHT. HERE. Is what led to my mother having a stroke after taking a booster. Then months after recovering my father died of a major heart attack. Both took the initial “cocktail” and one booster.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

Imprison each and everyone.

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