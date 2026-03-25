by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new Senate investigation led by Sen. Ron Johnson has uncovered that Biden administration health officials identified a statistically significant ischemic stroke risk tied to the Pfizer COVID-19 booster as early as November 2022—then buried it while pushing continued uptake in the elderly.

This follows last year’s findings that the same agencies buried myocarditis risks, even drafting and withholding a formal nationwide alert despite clear internal awareness of the danger:

According to nearly 2,000 pages of newly released HHS records, federal safety surveillance systems repeatedly detected a stroke signal in adults ≥65—with internal reports identifying hundreds of stroke cases and deaths—yet instead of issuing an immediate warning:

The White House and HHS pushed to “increase uptake” of the booster in this high-risk group

Internal communications show the signal was actively downplayed, with language changed from “moderately elevated” to “slightly elevated”

Officials publicly stated “no change is recommended”, even as signals persisted

Behind closed doors, they launched a multi-year investigation—including a “Stroke Project”—that continued through at least 2025

As Chairman Ron Johnson noted, key records are still missing, meaning the full extent of what officials knew—and when—remains incomplete.

These dangerous actions of hiding serious COVID shot risks have led to serious harm to large numbers of innocent people, and accountability is absolutely imperative.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

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