BREAKING: Senate Investigation Finds Federal Officials Buried COVID-19 Vaccine Stroke Risk
Health officials detected a significant ischemic stroke signal in seniors—then pushed booster uptake anyway, downplayed the risk internally, and told the public “no change” was needed.
A new Senate investigation led by Sen. Ron Johnson has uncovered that Biden administration health officials identified a statistically significant ischemic stroke risk tied to the Pfizer COVID-19 booster as early as November 2022—then buried it while pushing continued uptake in the elderly.
This follows last year’s findings that the same agencies buried myocarditis risks, even drafting and withholding a formal nationwide alert despite clear internal awareness of the danger:
According to nearly 2,000 pages of newly released HHS records, federal safety surveillance systems repeatedly detected a stroke signal in adults ≥65—with internal reports identifying hundreds of stroke cases and deaths—yet instead of issuing an immediate warning:
The White House and HHS pushed to “increase uptake” of the booster in this high-risk group
Internal communications show the signal was actively downplayed, with language changed from “moderately elevated” to “slightly elevated”
Officials publicly stated “no change is recommended”, even as signals persisted
Behind closed doors, they launched a multi-year investigation—including a “Stroke Project”—that continued through at least 2025
As Chairman Ron Johnson noted, key records are still missing, meaning the full extent of what officials knew—and when—remains incomplete.
These dangerous actions of hiding serious COVID shot risks have led to serious harm to large numbers of innocent people, and accountability is absolutely imperative.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
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I am going to throw this out here, bluntly. Half of these M-Fer’s need to be shipped to Gitmo as their permanent home!!!!! The vile crimes against humanity is beyond belief. THIS. RIGHT. HERE. Is what led to my mother having a stroke after taking a booster. Then months after recovering my father died of a major heart attack. Both took the initial “cocktail” and one booster.
Imprison each and everyone.