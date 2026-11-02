By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We learned the sad news this weekend that Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) suffered a premature stroke. His doctors are predicting a good recovery. Murphy is only 53 years old. Is this unusual? Not for vaccinated US senators. Here is the list.

Chris Murphy (D-CT) – 53 years old (suffered a stroke in late October/November 2026), COVID-19 vaccinated 2021

John Fetterman (D-PA) – 52 years old (suffered a stroke associated with atrial fibrillation in May 2022 while campaigning for office). Atrial fibrillation and likely heart failure discovered in 2017; was not on anticoagulation in 2022, COVID-19 vaccinated 2021

Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) – 49 years old (suffered a stroke in January 2022), COVID-19 vaccinated 2020

Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) – 63 years old (suffered a minor stroke in May 2022) COVID-19 vaccinated 2021

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So 4/45 (8.9%) of the Democratic Caucus has suffered a premature stroke within a few years of their COVID-19 vaccine. mRNA and other COVID-19 vaccines are associated with stroke because the spike protein produced from the shots causes vascular injury, promotes blood clots, and can trigger atrial fibrillation. To make matters worse, Murphy probably like the others, contracted SARS-CoV-2 despite immunization, further increasing inflammation, vascular damage, and piling on more spike protein into the body. Mead and colleagues have termed this a “spikeopathy.” Yet no one in the Senate or the press has made the connection.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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Mead, M. N., Seneff, S., Wolfinger, R., Rose, J., Denhaerynck, K., Kirsch, S., & McCullough, P. A. (2024). COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines” Part 1: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(2), 1112–1178. https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/101

Mead, M. N., Seneff, S., Rose, J., Wolfinger, R., Hulscher, N., & McCullough, P. A. (2024). COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 2. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(2), 1246–1315. https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/104

Mead NM, Rose Jessica, Seneff S, Rogers C, Craven B, Hulscher N, Cosgrove K, Marik P, McCullough PA. (2025). Compound Impacts of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 Infection: A Convergence of Diverse “Spikeopathies” and Other Hybrid Harms. Medical Research Archives, [S.l.], v. 13, n. 11, nov. 2025. ISSN 2375-1924. https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/7087. doi:https://doi.org/10.18103/mra.v13i11.7087.10.20944/preprints202508.1082.v1.