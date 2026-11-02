FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
5h

The covid experiment was, and remains, a true and ongoing human tragedy, its effects likely to mightily resound through coming generations in spite of ferocious and expensive efforts to cover its tracks. It is truly mind boggling, that even so, the mRNA platform seems to be expanding rather than being utterly banned.

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Debra Nolasco's avatar
Debra Nolasco
5h

Speaking of Senators, let's not forget Illinois Senator Sean Casten's 17 y/o daughter, Gwen, who died in her sleep. This Senator, who advocated for the covid injections, offered no plausible explanation for her sudden death.

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