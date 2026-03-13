FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
3h

Yet another great piece of research and work! Thank you!

A request from here in the peanut gallery: Have you considered publishing a book, similar to Naomi Wolf’s “The Pfizer Papers” to include all of the wonderful research papers written in the past few years via The McCullough Foundation? My request is out of concern that AI and the TPTB are going to do everything possible to continue rewriting history and make your research papers either impossible to find or they’ll alter the actual facts to state that your findings are incorrect. (Beyond what they are already doing.)

This request adds to your workload, no doubt. Thanks for considering, and again, thank you for all that you are doing to bring truth to the masses!

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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
3h

But it would have been so much worse, if.... 😂

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