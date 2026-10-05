FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Maggie's avatar
Maggie
2h

This is the murder and destruction of society by evil! Poor children that are sacrificed!

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

All vaccines cause harm — but they’re protected by historical propaganda. Once we can understand this, we can shed the lights on these harmful products: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

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