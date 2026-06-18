FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

…. And the ACOG wants every pregnant woman jabbed 🤬

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Lauren Young's avatar
Lauren Young
4h

One of the many reasons I refused it

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