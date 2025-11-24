BREAKING STUDY: COVID-19 “Vaccines” Linked to Multiple Sclerosis, Lupus, Type 1 Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Graves’ Disease, and Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis
A scoping review of 109 studies finds 56% of papers suggest a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and six major autoimmune diseases.
A major new peer-reviewed scoping review by Dr. Claudia Chaufan et al. analyzed 109 published studies on COVID-19 vaccination and autoimmune disease — and the findings are worrisome.
Across dozens of countries and all major vaccine platforms, the same pattern emerged:
COVID-19 vaccination is repeatedly associated with autoimmune flares, relapses, and entirely new autoimmune diseases — including multiple sclerosis, lupus, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Graves’ disease, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and more.
More than half the studies suggested a causal link.
Study Types
The authors examined 109 published studies spanning every major research design used in autoimmune safety literature. This diversity strengthens the signal: the same autoimmune patterns appear regardless of methodology, country, or vaccine platform.
52 case reports (47.7%)
15 case series (13.7%)
28 cohort studies (25.7%)
12 cross-sectional studies (11.1%)
2 randomized controlled trials (1.8%)
Condition-by-Condition Breakdown
1. Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
36 out of 109 studies (33.1%)
Included flares, relapses, worsening symptoms, and new-onset MS.
2. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)
31 out of 109 studies (28.4%)
Included cutaneous lupus flares, multi-organ lupus onset, severe pediatric SLE, lupus myocarditis, etc.
3. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM)
16 out of 109 studies (14.7%)
Included abrupt-onset autoimmune diabetes, DKA, beta-cell failure, hyperglycemia, and worsening glycemic control.
4. Graves’ Disease
13 out of 109 studies (11.9%)
Included both flares and new-onset hyperthyroidism, often within days to weeks post-vaccination.
5. Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)
13 out of 109 studies (11.9%)
Included severe RA flares, joint swelling, EBV reactivation, and new-onset RA.
6. Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis
Included within the autoimmune thyroiditis pool.
No flares were documented — but new-onset Hashimoto’s cases were reported.
7. Studies Involving Multiple Autoimmune Conditions
11 out of 109 studies (10.1%)
Reported clusters or overlapping conditions (e.g., SLE + antiphospholipid syndrome, MS + autoimmune antibody emergence, thyroiditis + diabetes).
Causality Assessment
Suggested causal link: 61/109 (56%)
Unclear causal direction: 22/109 (20.2%)
No causal direction proposed: 26/109 (23.9%)
Autoimmune Flares vs. New Disease
Flares/relapses of existing autoimmune disease: 65/109 (59.6%)
New autoimmune disease in autoimmune patients: 12/109 (11%)
New autoimmune disease in previously healthy individuals: 27/109 (24.8%)
Taken together, these data form the most comprehensive map to date of autoimmune outcomes following COVID-19 vaccination. Across 109 studies spanning every major autoimmune category, researchers documented: recurrent autoimmune flares, new diagnoses in already autoimmune-vulnerable patients, and entirely new autoimmune diseases in previously healthy people.
The signal appears across continents, across vaccine platforms, and across every study design — including case reports, case series, observational cohorts, and controlled data.
This is a safety signal that can no longer be dismissed or minimized.
My 21 yo daughter was diagnosed with RA a year ago. She was not vaccinated, but has been around many vaccinated people (recently after their shots over the past 3 years or so), including close contact with her boyfriend. Can shedding cause this?
What can she do? RA meds don't work and she is now trying her third Biologic. Is there another way to detox her and rid her of her total despair?
All vaccines cause these. It’s SickCare!!!