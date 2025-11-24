By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A major new peer-reviewed scoping review by Dr. Claudia Chaufan et al. analyzed 109 published studies on COVID-19 vaccination and autoimmune disease — and the findings are worrisome.

Across dozens of countries and all major vaccine platforms, the same pattern emerged:

COVID-19 vaccination is repeatedly associated with autoimmune flares, relapses, and entirely new autoimmune diseases — including multiple sclerosis, lupus, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Graves’ disease, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and more.

More than half the studies suggested a causal link.

Study Types

The authors examined 109 published studies spanning every major research design used in autoimmune safety literature. This diversity strengthens the signal: the same autoimmune patterns appear regardless of methodology, country, or vaccine platform.

52 case reports (47.7%)

15 case series (13.7%)

28 cohort studies (25.7%)

12 cross-sectional studies (11.1%)

2 randomized controlled trials (1.8%)

Condition-by-Condition Breakdown

1. Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

36 out of 109 studies (33.1%)

Included flares, relapses, worsening symptoms, and new-onset MS.

2. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

31 out of 109 studies (28.4%)

Included cutaneous lupus flares, multi-organ lupus onset, severe pediatric SLE, lupus myocarditis, etc.

3. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM)

16 out of 109 studies (14.7%)

Included abrupt-onset autoimmune diabetes, DKA, beta-cell failure, hyperglycemia, and worsening glycemic control.

4. Graves’ Disease

13 out of 109 studies (11.9%)

Included both flares and new-onset hyperthyroidism, often within days to weeks post-vaccination.

5. Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

13 out of 109 studies (11.9%)

Included severe RA flares, joint swelling, EBV reactivation, and new-onset RA.

6. Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

Included within the autoimmune thyroiditis pool.

No flares were documented — but new-onset Hashimoto’s cases were reported.

7. Studies Involving Multiple Autoimmune Conditions

11 out of 109 studies (10.1%)

Reported clusters or overlapping conditions (e.g., SLE + antiphospholipid syndrome, MS + autoimmune antibody emergence, thyroiditis + diabetes).

Causality Assessment

Suggested causal link: 61/109 (56%)

Unclear causal direction: 22/109 (20.2%)

No causal direction proposed: 26/109 (23.9%)

Autoimmune Flares vs. New Disease

Flares/relapses of existing autoimmune disease: 65/109 (59.6%)

New autoimmune disease in autoimmune patients: 12/109 (11%)

New autoimmune disease in previously healthy individuals: 27/109 (24.8%)

Taken together, these data form the most comprehensive map to date of autoimmune outcomes following COVID-19 vaccination. Across 109 studies spanning every major autoimmune category, researchers documented: recurrent autoimmune flares, new diagnoses in already autoimmune-vulnerable patients, and entirely new autoimmune diseases in previously healthy people.

The signal appears across continents, across vaccine platforms, and across every study design — including case reports, case series, observational cohorts, and controlled data.

This is a safety signal that can no longer be dismissed or minimized.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.