BREAKING: Study Finds COVID-19 mRNA Booster Shots Decrease Pancreatic Cancer Survival by 50%
In a cohort of 272 pancreatic cancer patients, receiving ≥3 mRNA doses increased overall death risk by 300% and induced immune dysregulation via IgG4 class switching.
The study titled “Repeated COVID-19 Vaccination as a Poor Prognostic Factor in Pancreatic Cancer: A Retrospective, Single-Center Cohort Study” was just uploaded to the Preprints.org preprint server:
Background/Objectives: The COVID-19 vaccine is a significant technological advancement with widespread global use. However, its effect on cancer immunity, particularly with repeated vaccinations, remains unclear. We aimed to investigate the relationship between repeated vaccinations and pancreatic cancer (PC) prognosis. Additionally, we examined serum IgG4 levels, known to be an immune suppressor and increased with repeated vaccinations.
Methods: We retrospectively examined the effect of vaccination on survival in 272 PC patients diagnosed at our hospital from January 2018 to November 2023 and analyzed prognostic factors, including IgG4 levels in 96 PC patients. Immunohistochemistry for Foxp3 in the tumor tissue was performed and serum IgG4 level was measured. Serum samples from 79 patients with benign and malignant diseases, including PC, were collected between September and November 2023, and spike-specific IgG4 level was determined using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay.
Results: The overall survival (OS) of PC patients was shortened in those vaccinated three times or more, and the total serum IgG4 levels increased with the number of vaccinations. Of note, OS was significantly shorter in the high IgG4 group, and Foxp3-positive cells in the tumor tissues were increased. Repeated vaccinations increased spike-specific IgG4 levels, and a positive correlation was observed between spike-specific IgG4 and total IgG4.
Conclusions: These findings highlight repeated vaccination as a poor prognostic factor in PC patients and suggest that IgG4 is induced by repeated vaccination and may be associated with a poor prognosis in these patients.
Key Points:
Overall Survival (OS) Decrease
Patients who received three or more COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations had significantly shorter median survival:
10.3 months (≥3 doses) vs. 20.8 months (0–2 doses), p < 0.001.
This represents approximately a 50% reduction in survival time associated with repeated vaccination.
Prognosis Worsened After 2021
Pancreatic cancer survival outcomes deteriorated significantly after 2021, coinciding with the booster rollout.
Median OS in 2022–2023 was significantly worse than in 2018–2021, p = 0.019.
Elevated IgG4 Levels
Total serum IgG4 levels increased with the number of vaccinations.
Patients with high IgG4 levels (>48 mg/dL) had worse survival than those with low IgG4, p = 0.042.
Spike-Specific IgG4 Increase
Spike-specific IgG4 levels were:
Positively correlated with total IgG4.
Correlated with the number of vaccine doses.
Correlation in pancreatic cancer patients: R² = 0.38, p = 0.011.
Treg (Foxp3⁺) Cell Infiltration
Repeated vaccination and elevated IgG4 levels were associated with:
Higher infiltration of Foxp3-positive regulatory T cells in tumor tissue.
This suggests suppressed anti-tumor immunity in these patients.
Independent Prognostic Risk Factor
In multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis, ≥3 vaccine doses was an independent predictor of poor prognosis:
Hazard Ratio (HR) = 4.08, p < 0.001.
Interpretation: Patients with three or more doses had over four times the risk of death at any point in time compared to those with fewer doses, after adjusting for other clinical variables.
Confounding Adjusted with Propensity Score Matching
The negative association between repeated vaccination and survival remained statistically significant even after matching for:
TNM cancer stage
Surgical intervention
Chemotherapy status
Impact on Inflammatory and Nutritional Markers
Repeated vaccination was associated with:
Increased Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio (NLR)
Decreased Prognostic Nutritional Index (PNI)
Both NLR and PNI are independently linked to poor cancer outcomes.
Proposed Mechanism
COVID-19 mRNA vaccination → IgG4 class switching → increased Treg infiltration and immune tolerance → impaired anti-cancer immunity → reduced overall survival
This robust study confirms findings by Perez et al and Uversky et al: COVID-19 mRNA injections reprogram the immune system and trigger IgG4 class switching—increasing the risk of infections, cancer, myocarditis, and autoimmune disease, and worsening outcomes in affected individuals:
This new study also explains why there have been approximately 100,000 excess cancer deaths in America (CDC data - Ethical Skeptic Analysis) since the mRNA injections rolled out in 2021:
COVID-19 mRNA injections fulfill the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis:
Another day, and yet another study strengthening the urgent call to pull these extraordinarily dangerous mRNA shots from the market immediately.
As a gynecologist, 2 patients came to see me for sudden weight gain and bloating in their abdomen/ pelvis. Sadly , both had the jabs , both with ascites secondary to pancreatic cancer .
The battle rages on, clearly a war between good vs evil. Nothing the least bit surprising here. More empirical data to lend evidence in support of the principal thesis: Spike mRNA is a lethal weapon. Q.E.D.