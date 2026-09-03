FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Phyllis Dawson's avatar
Phyllis Dawson
5h

Thank you so much for publishing this much-needed, objective evidence, giving people the information they need to make an informed choice.

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
4h

it is all horrifying

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