By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study by Thorp et al titled, Association between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions, was just uploaded to the Preprints.org preprint server. They analyzed VAERS data from January 1990 through December 2024 and identified alarming increases in 86 adverse events related to brain function, behavior, and cognition following COVID-19 mRNA injection:

Introduction: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are known to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and could potentially cause a myriad of unintended adverse effects. The purpose of this study is to explore potential associations between vaccination and neuropsychiatric conditions.

Methods: Data were collected from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) was queried from January 1, 1990, to December 27, 2024, for adverse events (AEs) involving neuropsychiatric complications following COVID-19 vaccination. The timeframe included 420 months for all vaccines except COVID-19 vaccines which have been available to the public for only 48 of the 420 months (from January 1, 2021, to December 27, 2024). Proportional reporting ratios (PRRs) were calculated by time comparing AEs after COVID-19 vaccination to those after influenza vaccination and to those after all other vaccines. The CDC/FDA stipulates a safety concern if a PRR is ≥ 2.

Results: Comparing COVID-19 vaccination to influenza vaccinations, the CDC/FDA’s safety signals (PRR, 95% confidence interval, p-value, Z-score) were breached for the following combinations: 47 AEs associated with cognitive impairment (PRR: 118, 95% CI: 87.2-160, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 30.9); 28 AEs associated with general psychiatric illness (PRR: 115, 95% CI: 85.1-156, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 30.8); and 11 AEs associated with suicide/homicide (PRR: 80.1, 95% CI: 57.3-112, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 25.7). Likewise, when comparing COVID-19 vaccination to all other vaccines except COVID-19, the safety signals were also breached for the following: 47 AEs associated with cognitive impairment (PRR: 26.8, 95% CI: 19.8-36.1, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 21.5); 28 AEs associated with general psychiatric illness (PRR: 28.6, 95% CI: 21.2-38.6, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 21.9); and 11 AEs associated with suicide/homicide (PRR: 14.0, 95% CI: 10.3-19.0, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 16.8).

Conclusions: There are alarming safety signals regarding neuropsychiatric conditions following COVID-19 vaccination, compared to the influenza vaccinations alone and to all other vaccinations combined. These data raise concerns about long-term consequences, including continued cognitive decline, dementia, and neuropsychiatric morbidity and mortality. An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination is warranted.