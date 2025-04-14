By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study by Thorp et al titled, Association between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions, was just uploaded to the Preprints.org preprint server. They analyzed VAERS data from January 1990 through December 2024 and identified alarming increases in 86 adverse events related to brain function, behavior, and cognition following COVID-19 mRNA injection:

Introduction: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are known to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and could potentially cause a myriad of unintended adverse effects. The purpose of this study is to explore potential associations between vaccination and neuropsychiatric conditions. Methods: Data were collected from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) was queried from January 1, 1990, to December 27, 2024, for adverse events (AEs) involving neuropsychiatric complications following COVID-19 vaccination. The timeframe included 420 months for all vaccines except COVID-19 vaccines which have been available to the public for only 48 of the 420 months (from January 1, 2021, to December 27, 2024). Proportional reporting ratios (PRRs) were calculated by time comparing AEs after COVID-19 vaccination to those after influenza vaccination and to those after all other vaccines. The CDC/FDA stipulates a safety concern if a PRR is ≥ 2. Results: Comparing COVID-19 vaccination to influenza vaccinations, the CDC/FDA’s safety signals (PRR, 95% confidence interval, p-value, Z-score) were breached for the following combinations: 47 AEs associated with cognitive impairment (PRR: 118, 95% CI: 87.2-160, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 30.9); 28 AEs associated with general psychiatric illness (PRR: 115, 95% CI: 85.1-156, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 30.8); and 11 AEs associated with suicide/homicide (PRR: 80.1, 95% CI: 57.3-112, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 25.7). Likewise, when comparing COVID-19 vaccination to all other vaccines except COVID-19, the safety signals were also breached for the following: 47 AEs associated with cognitive impairment (PRR: 26.8, 95% CI: 19.8-36.1, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 21.5); 28 AEs associated with general psychiatric illness (PRR: 28.6, 95% CI: 21.2-38.6, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 21.9); and 11 AEs associated with suicide/homicide (PRR: 14.0, 95% CI: 10.3-19.0, p < 0.0001, Z-score: 16.8). Conclusions: There are alarming safety signals regarding neuropsychiatric conditions following COVID-19 vaccination, compared to the influenza vaccinations alone and to all other vaccinations combined. These data raise concerns about long-term consequences, including continued cognitive decline, dementia, and neuropsychiatric morbidity and mortality. An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination is warranted.

Using CDC/FDA-defined safety thresholds (PRR ≥ 2), they found statistically significant breaches for 47 cognitive, 28 general psychiatric, and 11 suicide/homicide-related events — with proportional reporting ratios (PRRs) up to 3,060 times higher than comparator vaccines.

When grouped by clinical category, compared to influenza vaccination, the COVID-19 mRNA injections were associated with:

A 118-fold increase in reports of cognitive adverse events (PRR: 118; 95% CI: 87.2–160; p < 0.0001; Z = 30.9)

A 115-fold increase in general psychiatric conditions (PRR: 115; 95% CI: 85.1–156; p < 0.0001; Z = 30.8)

An 80-fold increase in suicidal and homicidal outcomes (PRR: 80.1; 95% CI: 57.3–112; p < 0.0001; Z = 25.7)

Here is a comprehensive, easy-to-understand list of each safety signal:

🧠 Cognitive Adverse Events (47 total)

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis – PRR 3,060× vs. flu shot ➤ Fatal brain clot reported 3,060× more often

Cerebral thrombosis – PRR 794× vs. flu shot ➤ Stroke-causing brain clot 794× more frequent

Mental fatigue – PRR 704× vs. flu shot ➤ Debilitating brain fog 704× more often

Cerebral hemorrhage – PRR 310× vs. flu shot ➤ Brain bleeding event 310× more often

Dementia with Lewy bodies – PRR 425× vs. flu shot ➤ Rare neurodegenerative disease 425× more common

Dementia (Alzheimer’s type) – PRR 142× vs. flu shot ➤ Alzheimer’s-like decline 142× more often

Dementia (general) – PRR 137× vs. flu shot ➤ Broad memory loss syndrome 137× more often

Cerebral disorder – PRR 118× vs. flu shot ➤ General neurological injury 118× more common

Brain fog – PRR 104× vs. flu shot ➤ Memory/concentration issues 104× more often

Cerebral small vessel ischemic disease – PRR 98× vs. flu shot ➤ Silent brain strokes 98× more often

Mental impairment – PRR 115× vs. flu shot ➤ Diagnosed cognitive dysfunction 115× more frequent

Depressed level of consciousness – PRR 87× vs. flu shot ➤ Semi-conscious or unresponsive states 87× more often

Brain injury – PRR 73× vs. flu shot ➤ Neurological trauma reports 73× more frequent

Cerebral atrophy – PRR 64× vs. flu shot ➤ Brain tissue shrinkage 64× more often

Cerebral edema – PRR 59× vs. flu shot ➤ Brain swelling with neurological compromise 59× more often

Delirium – PRR 54× vs. flu shot ➤ Acute confusion or disorientation 54× more common

Mental status changes – PRR 108× vs. flu shot ➤ Sudden cognitive shifts 108× more often

Cerebral infarction – PRR 34× vs. other shots ➤ Ischemic brain injury or stroke 34× more often

Ischemic demyelination – PRR 12× vs. flu shot ➤ Nerve insulation damage 12× more frequent

Perfusion brain scan abnormal – PRR 6× vs. other shots ➤ Altered blood flow patterns 6× more often

(Many more in this category ranged between 5×–50× vs. flu or other shots)

🧩 General Psychiatric Adverse Events (28 total)

Psychotic symptom – PRR 442× vs. flu shot ➤ Hallucinations/delusions 442× more frequent

Psychiatric symptom – PRR 238× vs. flu shot ➤ Severe psychiatric changes 238× more often

Panic attack – PRR 197× vs. flu shot ➤ Acute fear episodes 197× more frequent

Schizophrenia – PRR 315× vs. flu shot ➤ Chronic psychosis diagnosis 315× more often

Mania – PRR 414× vs. other shots ➤ Dangerous agitation and hyperactivity 414× more common

Anxiety – PRR 117× vs. flu shot ➤ Overwhelming emotional distress 117× more frequent

Conversion disorder – PRR 70× vs. flu shot ➤ Functional paralysis or neurological symptoms 70× more often

Delusion – PRR 50× vs. flu shot ➤ Fixed false beliefs 50× more common

Acute psychosis – PRR 118× vs. flu shot ➤ Sudden psychotic break 118× more frequent

Psychotic disorder – PRR 79× vs. flu shot ➤ Persistent severe mental illness 79× more often

Psychotic behavior – PRR 52× vs. other shots ➤ Violent or irrational acts 52× more often

Schizoaffective disorder – PRR 6× vs. flu shot ➤ Bipolar-psychosis hybrid illness 6× more often

Stress – PRR 119× vs. flu shot ➤ Severe reported stress levels 119× more often

(Other events in this category ranged from 5×–100× elevated risk vs. flu or other shots)

⚠️ Suicidal and Homicidal Adverse Events (11 total)

Depression (suicidal) – PRR 534× vs. flu shot ➤ Suicidal depression 534× more common

Self-injurious ideation – PRR 385× vs. flu shot ➤ Thoughts of self-harm 385× more frequent

Suicidal ideation – PRR 153× vs. flu shot ➤ Suicidal thoughts 153× more often

Suicide attempt – PRR 96× vs. flu shot ➤ Active self-harm efforts 96× more frequent

Suicide threat – PRR 182× vs. flu shot ➤ Expressed desire to die 182× more common

Homicidal ideation – PRR 25× vs. flu shot ➤ Thoughts of killing others 25× more frequent

Aggression – PRR 35× vs. flu shot ➤ Dangerous behavior toward others 35× more often

Physical assault – PRR 114× vs. flu shot ➤ Violent acts reported 114× more frequent

Physical violence – PRR 79× vs. flu shot ➤ Violent outbursts 79× more common

Psychiatric investigation – PRR 373× vs. flu shot ➤ Involuntary psych evaluations 373× more frequent

Suicidal behavior – PRR 65× vs. other shots ➤ Suicide-related actions 65× more often

These findings are in line with previous studies showing increased risks of the following conditions after COVID-19 vaccination:

This catastrophic neurological and psychiatric damage is likely due to toxic Spike protein production in the brain’s of COVID-19 mRNA injected individuals, as recently confirmed by Ota et al:

As Thorp et al concluded:

An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination is warranted.

