by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new study published in the Journal of Independent Medicine, titled “Health Correlates of Vaccination: Lessons from Florida’s Medicaid Data,” reports substantial associations between childhood vaccination histories and diagnoses of autism, asthma, developmental delays, ADHD, and respiratory infections.

Researchers Josh Mitteldorf and Brian Hooker analyzed official Florida government Medicaid records from 14,235 children, including 4,532 unvaccinated children, spanning 1990–2010.

The study examined medical histories from birth through age 10, representing 156,585 patient-years of observations. They compared recorded vaccination histories with diagnoses across multiple childhood health conditions.

Autism rates across MMR and hepatitis B vaccination categories

Autism rates differed across vaccination categories compared to children with no recorded vaccinations:

+64% — One MMR vaccination

+95% — One MMR + one hepatitis B vaccination

+218% — Highest combined HepB/MMR vaccination category

MMR and hepatitis B are particularly important vaccines to investigate because they are administered during critical periods of early childhood neurodevelopment. Hepatitis B vaccination typically begins at birth, while the first MMR dose is routinely administered at 12–15 months. This period overlaps with the age when early signs of autism, including developmental regression in some children, may first become apparent.

Other major associations

Beyond MMR and hepatitis B, they examined influenza vaccination, other childhood vaccines, and cumulative vaccination exposure:

4X HIGHER ASTHMA RISK associated with influenza vaccination.

3X HIGHER AUTISM RISK associated with influenza vaccination.

124% HIGHER annual respiratory infection diagnosis rate in fully vaccinated versus unvaccinated children (47% vs. 21%).

150% HIGHER developmental delay rate in the most-vaccinated children versus unvaccinated children.

MORE THAN 2X HIGHER RATES of ADHD, autism, and asthma associated with greater total vaccine burden.

NEARLY 2X THE ANNUAL DIAGNOSIS RATE in fully vaccinated versus unvaccinated children.

To address differences in healthcare utilization, the researchers stratified patient-years according to the number of recorded well-child visits. Positive autism associations remained in some adjusted comparisons, including MMR and hepatitis B vaccination among children with exactly three annual well-child visits, and influenza vaccination among children with one or two visits.

A recurring pattern in vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated research

These concerning findings are consistent with patterns reported in the 12 other vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated studies, which can be found in Table 4 of the our peer-reviewed paper, Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder:

Those studies similarly found higher rates of chronic conditions, including autism, asthma, developmental delays, neurodevelopmental diseases, and many more among vaccinated cohorts.

This Florida Medicaid analysis adds yet another dataset to the vaccinated vs unvaccinated literature, with more than twice the recorded rates of ADHD, autism, and asthma associated with greater total vaccination exposure.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

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