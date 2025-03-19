BREAKING STUDY: The Disastrous COVID-19 Response Led to Mass Harm and Death
How government censorship, corruption, and the suppression of life-saving treatments fueled unnecessary suffering, silenced doctors, and cost countless lives.
The study titled, A Narrative Review of the COVID-19 Infodemic and Censorship in Healthcare, was just published in the journal Secrecy and Society:
Abstract
Ideological and financial motivations have undermined science for decades. In this narrative review, we explore how organizations and governments used misinformation, disinformation, censorship, and secrecy to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Various rationales for employing censorship and secrecy during the COVID-19 pandemic are examined including how organizations and governments create confusion about the risks associated with their products and blame avoidance to shift responsibility and to avoid accountability for their actions. Methods of censorship employed during the COVID-19 pandemic are reviewed, examples are provided, and the consequences of these actions are reviewed. Information included in this review was obtained from scientific papers, government documents, mass media articles, books, and personal accounts of physicians and scientists. We examine how the use of censorship and secrecy created a challenge for scientists, physicians, politicians, and the general public in trying to understand COVID-related topics. Finally, strategies for managing censorship and secrecy during a pandemic are presented.
Here are the key highlights of the study:
1. COVID-19 Response Was Driven by Secrecy, Censorship, and Misinformation
Governments and global health organizations deliberately manipulated information to control public perception.
The response was not guided by science but by political and financial interests.
Censorship of dissenting voices was rampant, with doctors, scientists, and journalists punished for questioning the official narrative.
2. Suppression of Scientific Debate on the Origins of SARS-CoV-2
Early in the pandemic, any discussion of a possible lab-leak origin was dismissed as a "conspiracy theory"—despite evidence linking SARS-CoV-2 to gain-of-function research funded by the U.S. government.
Government agencies and social media platforms actively silenced discussions and suppressed independent investigations.
Whistleblowers revealed efforts to manipulate scientific conclusions—including CIA interference to shift findings in favor of a natural origin.
3. COVID-19 Vaccines Were Overhyped, Unsafe, and Mandated Through Coercion
The claim that vaccines prevented transmission was false, yet mandates were aggressively enforced.
Evidence of serious adverse effects was ignored or actively covered up by regulatory agencies.
Doctors who raised concerns about vaccine safety or efficacy were censored, lost their medical licenses, and faced legal threats.
The media and Big Tech worked with governments to smear critics, branding them as "anti-science" or "dangerous."
4. Cheap, Effective COVID-19 Treatments Were Suppressed to Protect Vaccine Profits
Repurposed drugs like ivermectin (IVM) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) were demonized—despite strong evidence they worked.
Physicians were blocked from prescribing these treatments, and pharmacists were instructed not to fill prescriptions.
The FDA and CDC colluded with Big Pharma to push expensive, patented drugs like Remdesivir and Paxlovid instead.
5. Lockdowns, Social Distancing, and Mask Mandates Were Not Backed by Science
Lockdowns caused immense harm, especially to children and small businesses, but were implemented based on fear, not data.
The "6-foot rule" was a baseless guideline—even Dr. Fauci later admitted it "just appeared" without evidence.
Governments and media silenced opposition, including world-renowned epidemiologists behind the Great Barrington Declaration, which advocated for a focused protection approach instead of mass lockdowns.
6. Media and Tech Companies Served as Enforcers of Government Censorship
Big Tech platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube colluded with government agencies to censor dissenting voices.
Scientific journals retracted papers that challenged the COVID-19 narrative, regardless of the quality of research.
People lost their jobs, bank accounts were frozen, and financial institutions "debanked" individuals for speaking out against mandates and restrictions.
7. The COVID-19 Response Was the Most Widespread Attack on Free Speech in Modern History
Government agencies weaponized the term "misinformation" to silence legitimate scientific debate.
Doctors, scientists, and politicians were blacklisted for questioning the vaccines or advocating for alternative treatments.
Legal battles are now exposing how the government colluded with private companies to suppress free speech and manipulate public opinion.
Clearly, the COVID-19 response was a disaster driven by corporate greed, political control, and a suppression of medical autonomy. Restoring scientific integrity requires full transparency, accountability, and consequences for those who orchestrated the censorship and coercion. Future public health emergencies must not be left in the hands of corrupt institutions that prioritize profits and power over human lives.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
The final or first point should be that the covid “pandemic” was a military operation. This allowed everything to operate outside of normal channels such as safety & testing regulations and the law. The health agencies were a front to a “public health” event when in essence it was a military operation from January 2020 onward. Check out the Brownstone Institutes substack where they recently published a 10 part series on Covid for the past 5 years.
The worst part is they have thus far gotten away with it. ALL of it, even the murders. Mandating shots, preventing safe treatments and antibiotics. Not one of the conspirators has paid any price, and most have made a lot of money, blood money. The rest of humanity suffered, and still suffers.