By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The longer the COVID-19 vaccines remain on global market the greater the opportunity for publication on side effects. Forchette et al performed a systematic review focussing on COVID-19 damage to the heart and lungs and found a stunning 4117 manuscripts. Primary care and speciality physicians should be very familiar with this new workload of cases many of whom were victims of the 2021 vaccine rollout. As you can see, the common syndromes are identified.