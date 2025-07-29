BREAKING--Systematic Review Finds Devastating Cardiopulmonary Adverse Events after COVID-19 Vaccination
Thousands of Papers Identified Heart and Lung Damage, Biased AI Falsely Claims "Rare and Mild"
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The longer the COVID-19 vaccines remain on global market the greater the opportunity for publication on side effects. Forchette et al performed a systematic review focussing on COVID-19 damage to the heart and lungs and found a stunning 4117 manuscripts. Primary care and speciality physicians should be very familiar with this new workload of cases many of whom were victims of the 2021 vaccine rollout. As you can see, the common syndromes are identified.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.