The McCullough Foundation is proud to announce a major milestone in our mission to advance honest, independent medical science:

The McCullough Foundation Scholar Program has officially launched!

This new initiative appoints distinguished professionals as McCullough Foundation Scholars, recognizing their leadership in research, education, and advocacy for medical truth.

Meet our inaugural cohort of Scholars (Click on each name to view their profile on X):

M. Nathaniel Mead, M.Sc., Ph.D. — Biologist, nutritional epidemiologist, and natural medicine expert with over 50 peer-reviewed publications.

Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C — Board-certified Physician Assistant in practice since 2005 and published researcher.

Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA — Certified Clinical Research Associate and published researcher, with over two decades of experience in ethical trial oversight and institutional review board leadership.

Bre Craven, PA-C — Certified Physician Assistant trained in cardiology and internal medicine with a background in nutrition and chronic disease prevention.

They join our core Foundation team:

You can learn more about our team on the McCullough Foundation website: https://mcculloughfnd.org/pages/our-team

These appointments mark the beginning of a bold new chapter. Our Scholars will lead peer-reviewed research, amplify credible health information, and help drive a global movement for medical freedom and accountability.

The McCullough Foundation Scholar Program is our response to a broken biomedical publishing system—one that too often censors inconvenient truths and punishes dissent. With your continued support, we are building a resilient network of principled researchers, clinicians, and communicators who refuse to compromise the truth.

To see how your support is making a real-world impact, you can download the 2024 McCullough Foundation Annual Report here:

2024 McCullough Foundation Annual Report 17.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The report highlights our key accomplishments across our four pillars: Investigative Scholarship, Education, Justice, and Public Policy. It reflects the measurable impact of your support—and our ongoing commitment to restoring integrity in science and medicine:

Investigative Scholarship

Since the McCullough Foundation began operating in 2023, we have authored or significantly contributed to the publication of over 20 scientific studies, making substantial advancements in the understanding of COVID-19 vaccine injury syndromes, their potential treatments, and the potential lab origins of H5N1 bird flu:

Public & Physician Education

Original documentaries, social media campaigns, and expert appearances in news outlets, podcasts, and live events.

Justice

Expert witness testimony and investigative consulting in landmark legal cases defending ethical professionals.

Public Policy

Influencing legislation through Congressional and international testimony rooted in scientific integrity.

By contributing to the McCullough Foundation, you help sustain these efforts and build a future where science serves truth—not special interests.

The roadmap below outlines our strategic vision for long-term impact—from strengthening investigative research and broadening educational outreach to expanding legal advocacy and building operational sustainability:

Please consider supporting us in our mission: https://mcculloughfnd.org/products/donate-1

If you have any inquires, you can email: nicolashulscher@mcculloughfnd.net

Thank you for standing with us.

For truth and health,

The McCullough Foundation Team