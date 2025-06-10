FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
4h

Peter McCullough should be Surgeon General of the United States. He is the obvious choice. We have had his protocol on our wall since 2020. He has never said a duplicitous thing. One of the few real doctors left in this corrupt situation and a doctor with an unimpeachable record.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kate K's avatar
Kate K
3h

Congratulations on the expansion!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture