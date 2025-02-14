by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Project leader and researcher Jon Fleetwood has drafted the most comprehensive bill template to-date that intends to BAN the use of DNA/RNA products utilized as vaccines in humans, animals, and produce, spanning over 50 pages and 100 references. The initiative has been strengthened by the contributions of Richard Bartlett, MD, Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, James Thorp, MD, Mary Talley Bowden, MD, and Peter McCullough, MD, PhD.

The bill template is intended to be shared with your local, state, and federal lawmakers so they are equipped with the necessary information required to ban the gene-based injections. Legislators will be able to use the 40 “Whereas” statements provided in the template to craft their own iteration.

The bill template titled, DNA/RNA-Based Vaccine Safety & Sovereignty Act: Prohibiting the Use of DNA/RNA Products Utilized as Vaccines in Humans, Animals, & Produce, is published here: https://zenodo.org/records/14873302

This DNA/RNA-based vaccine ban bill template is a legislative framework designed to serve as a tool for state and U.S. legislators seeking to prohibit the use, sale, and distribution of DNA/RNA-based vaccines in humans, animals, and agricultural produce within their jurisdiction. This template provides a comprehensive foundation for lawmakers to craft a bill that aligns with their state’s specific needs while maintaining a firm stance against gene-based vaccine technologies, including mRNA, modRNA, saRNA, and DNA vaccines. Legislators can customize the title of the bill as they see fit, but the core objective remains the same: to safeguard public health, food security, and state sovereignty by preventing genetic modification in medical and agricultural applications. This template stands apart in its depth of scientific and legal rigor, providing legislators with a fully developed framework backed by extensive, peer-reviewed research and authoritative data. Every "Whereas" statement in the bill is meticulously supported by citations from high-impact medical journals, government reports, and expert analyses, ensuring that lawmakers have the strongest possible foundation for their legislative efforts. This template not only outlines the policy itself but also equips legislators with the scientific evidence and legal justification necessary to defend and enforce the prohibition of DNA/RNA-based vaccines. By consolidating these sources in a structured format, the bill enables legislators to draft legislation that is factually sound, legally defensible, and resistant to industry or regulatory pushback. Unlike federal regulations that may allow these vaccines under emergency-use provisions or evolving agency guidelines, this bill template asserts state authority to enforce an outright prohibition, even during declared health crises. It defines DNA/RNA-based vaccines broadly, ensuring that any product that modifies, transfers, or utilizes genetic material to induce an immune response falls under the ban, including human gene therapy products and genetically engineered microorganisms. Strict enforcement measures are built into the template, with penalties starting at 50,000 USD per instance of unauthorized administration and escalating to felony charges, fines up to 250,000 USD, and prison sentences of up to 10 years for severe violations. Additionally, the bill template empowers state attorneys general and law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute violations while granting affected individuals the right to pursue private legal action. Whistleblower protections and financial incentives for reporting illegal activity are also included to strengthen enforcement. By adopting this legislative framework, states can assert their authority to regulate pharmaceutical and agricultural interventions, ensuring transparency, informed consent, and the protection of citizens, animals, and food sources from untested or hazardous genetic technologies.

CALL TO ACTION:

Please share this bill template with your local, state, and federal lawmakers so they are equipped with the necessary information required to ban the gene-based injections. Let's get them OFF THE MARKET in all states!

