FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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DBC's avatar
DBC
12m

Of course, actually solving cancer issues, isn't in the Big Medicine playbook.... b/c of profits and all.

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ICN.PRESS's avatar
ICN.PRESS
12m

we have a stock of pure ivermectin and potassium iodide if any interested.

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