by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a historic first, the Department of Justice has indicted David M. Morens, a former senior advisor to Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), marking the first criminal charges against a top federal health official over misconduct during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morens, 78, faces the following charges:

Conspiracy against the United States

Destruction, alteration, and falsification of records in federal investigations

Concealment, removal, or mutilation of federal records

Aiding and abetting

If convicted, he faces:

Up to 5 years for conspiracy

Up to 20 years per count for destruction/alteration/falsification of records

Up to 3 years per count for concealment/removal/mutilation of records

According to the indictment, Morens and co-conspirators (including Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance) allegedly used Morens’s personal Gmail account to evade Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests after NIH terminated the controversial “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” grant — which funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The alleged scheme involved back-channeling non-public NIH information, coordinating to reinstate the grant, countering the lab-leak theory, and exchanging edits to letters for EcoHealth. In return, Morens allegedly received illegal gratuities, including wine delivered to his home for his “behind-the-scenes shenanigans,” along with promises of Michelin-starred meals in Paris, New York, and Washington, D.C. He also reportedly authored a scientific commentary supporting the natural-origins narrative.

Morens served as a key advisor from 2006–2022, briefing Fauci, Congress, and the public on coronavirus policy.

We hope this is only the first of many to come.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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