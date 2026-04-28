FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

Let the dominos fall fast and furious! Manipulating medical research for profit over good health needs to be prosecuted on a criminal basis.

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Don Peterson, DC's avatar
Don Peterson, DC
4h

Yes! Nice start! Keep ‘em coming!

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