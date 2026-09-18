By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Canada has been a wall of oppressive pandemic authoritarianism up until now. The Allison Inquiry lead by MP Dean Allison and attorney Shawn Buckley has changed everything.

📰 What the Toronto Sun Is

The Toronto Sun is one of Canada’s largest-circulation daily newspapers — a Postmedia chain flagship, tabloid-format, with a reach that extends well past Toronto into Ontario’s suburbs, the 905, and syndicated op-ed distribution across the country. It is not a fringe blog. It’s a paper that sits on kitchen tables and in Tim Hortons racks from Windsor to Ottawa, and its columnists get read by the exact demographic — working and middle-class Canadians, tradespeople, parents, veterans, immigrants — that the federal government spent four years telling to “trust the science” and roll up their sleeves.

🗞️ The Column Itself

The headline is not subtle: “Allison Inquiry must now lead to resignations and full public inquiry.” The subhead goes further — “Biggest health policy mistake in Canadian history at best, or crime against humanity at worst.”

The author is very credible. Irvin Studin is the president of The Institute for 21st Century Questions and editor-in-chief of Global Brief magazine. He was nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on the pandemic-era education catastrophe. This is a man with institutional standing writing in a mass-market daily, and he is saying out loud what the Canadian establishment has spent five years insisting is a conspiracy theory.

0:00 -7:33

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

His core claims, in his own words:

The COVID-19 vaccine program “injured tens of thousands of regular Canadians, and killed thousands of Canadians to boot.”

The vaccines were “patently defective” and approved “without having been tested thoroughly (and certainly not in Canada, by Canadians for Canadians!)”

The campaign was “hyper-aggressive” and in many cases “compulsive” — his word — and continued even after officials knew about risks.

Injured Canadians were “doubled down” on second and third doses. “Only maniacs do that!”

He explicitly names myocarditis risk for young males , referencing the testimony of Dan Hartman, whose 17-year-old hockey-playing son Sean died in 2021.

He calls for the immediate resignation of every remaining medical officer of health in Canada , starting with Ontario’s Kieran Moore — a call he first made in these same pages in fall 2021.

He invokes the tainted blood scandal and the Krever Commission as precedent for criminal investigations and civil actions, arguing the vaccine catastrophe is “multiple-fold greater” in human devastation.

He demands the Prime Minister Mark Carney call a full public inquiry today.

🧨 Why This Is a Capitulation

For five years, the Canadian media consensus treated vaccine injury as a rounding error and anyone who raised it as a danger to public order. Unvaccinated Canadians were fired from jobs, barred from flights and restaurants, denied medical care in some cases, and had their bank accounts frozen under the Emergencies Act. The Toronto Sun itself — like every mainstream outlet — ran the “safe and effective” line and platformed the same public health officials Studin now wants gone.

That’s not journalism catching up. That’s capitulation — the moment an institution decides the cost of maintaining the official story exceeds the cost of abandoning it. Studin even frames it as an admission: “We can and must no longer pretend — and I am not for pretending.” That sentence only makes sense if a lot of people have been pretending, and everyone reading it knows it.

🧩 The Structure of the Cover-Up

Read Studin’s list of unanswered questions carefully. They map the whole architecture:

Who approved the vaccines for Canada? Why without proper Canadian testing? Were they approved with knowledge of injury and death risk? Why weren’t those risks communicated frontally? Why weren’t the vaccines pulled immediately once injuries surfaced? — “This would have been done for any product on any sane Canadian day!” Why were healthy Canadians, including the young and pregnant, coerced into taking them to access basic public goods?

Every one of those is a question a functioning regulator answers as routine. The fact that they require a parliamentary inquiry and a newspaper column to even be asked tells you where the accountability went. The opening expert at the hearings was US Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and the closer was Dr Peter McCullough who let the press hang on every word of “one vaccine death was too many.”

⚖️ The Tainted Blood Precedent

This is the sharpest edge of Studin’s argument, and it’s the one the establishment cannot wave away.

In the 1980s, Canada’s blood system infected thousands with HIV and hepatitis C—ultimately 8000 Canadians died. The Krever Commission followed, then criminal investigations and civil actions. That tragedy — far smaller in raw numbers than what Studin alleges here — nearly brought down a government.

His logic is airtight: if that scale of harm triggered a royal commission and prosecutions, then a harm “multiple-fold greater” cannot be met with a press release and a shrug. Either the principle is real or it never was.

🔍 What It Signals

First, the Overton window in Canada has moved — not because the evidence changed, but because the number of people with a dead or disabled family member finally exceeded the number willing to stay quiet.

Second, the Toronto Sun is a bellwether. Postmedia is not brave; it’s reactive. When a chain paper runs this, it means the readership demanded it, and the advertisers stopped objecting.

Third, the pressure now points at the Prime Minister. Studin is explicit that the catastrophe isn’t his fault — but that reckoning with it is now his “historic responsibility... if he wishes to govern legitimately.” That’s not a policy critique. That’s a legitimacy challenge.

🎯 The Bottom Line

The Allison Inquiry put injured Canadians and grieving parents on the record in Ottawa. The Toronto Sun just put their testimony on the front of a national conversation and attached a demand list: stop the shots, fire the medical officers, prosecute the approvals, call the inquiry.

The people who spent five years calling this “misinformation” now have to explain why a Nobel-nominated policy intellectual is printing the opposite in one of the country’s biggest papers — and why nobody in Ottawa has an answer.

📝Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with AlterAI to defend your medical freedom. Subscribe to AlterAI today and get a discount on unbiased and accurate AI!

Article: Allison Inquiry must lead to resignations, public inquiry — Toronto Sun by Irvin Studin, Sept 17, 2026.