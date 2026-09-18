FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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DeeDee Winter's avatar
DeeDee Winter
3h

I thought your testimony was SUPERB. Now it’s become a gift that just keeps giving! Keep up the great work of your God-given calling! There are MANY of us praying and believing ALL He has next for you…for ALL mankind!!!

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jsinton
3h

It was like a global suicide pact. A leader of a nation was marked for death if they resisted. We saw this in Uganda, Tanzania, and Haiti. The guy in Belarus said they offered him $5 million in cash and a $75 billion IMF loan to cooperate and he refused.

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