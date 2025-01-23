By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

According to the Wall Street Journal:

“The Trump administration is preparing an executive order that would halt federal funding, at least temporarily, for a risky and controversial kind of research into viruses that makes the pathogens more dangerous or contagious. The goal of the order would be to stop scientists with U.S. funding from conducting “gain-of-function” research on viruses that could endanger human health, people familiar with the plans said.”

This is an important step towards implementing a complete global moratorium on gain-of-function “research”:

