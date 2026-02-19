by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a sweeping executive order, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to secure domestic production of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides, formally elevating them to national defense priorities.

The order grants Section 707 compliance immunity under the Defense Production Act, meaning companies are protected from liability for actions taken in compliance with federal directives. While this does not automatically eliminate cancer lawsuits, it could allow producers to argue that certain production or allocation decisions were federally mandated under national defense authority. This creates a significant legal shield that may complicate future litigation against glyphosate manufacturers.

A weed killer classified as “probably carcinogenic” by an international cancer agency is now embedded in America’s defense supply chain. A recent controlled animal study demonstrated that glyphosate can induce rare, aggressive, and fatal cancers across multiple organs — even at doses considered “safe” by U.S. and EU regulatory thresholds.

Enjoy your glyphosate-laced bread, it’s likely here to stay…

