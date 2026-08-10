FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
5hEdited

I’d like to know where his Executive Order is on banning the mRNA covid shot — by far the biggest failure in the history of medicine. Now responsible for more injuries, adverse events and deaths on only the last 4 years than ALL vaccines COMBINED in the last 40 years. Fact.

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Bretigne's avatar
Bretigne
5h

Looks to me like they are trying (desperately) to save the vaccine program. Hopefully, this effort will fail as badly as the vaccines have.

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