BREAKING--Under 40% of Expecting and Young Parents Plan to Fully Vaccinate Their Children
Vaccine Hesitancy Has Risen Substantially after COVID-19 Vaccine Debacle and Worsening Autism Epidemic
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The COVID-19 vaccine safety debacle has contributed to erosion in vaccine confidence. Additionally, the ever-increasing burden of vaccines coinciding with exploding rates of autism spectrum disorder are prompting parents to do their own research.
A report from Vasudevan et al from a survey performed among expecting and young parents found shocking results. Less than 40% expected to follow the full vaccine schedule. Conversely 60% were going to delay, refuse, or were undecided on routine childhood vaccinations.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.