By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The COVID-19 vaccine safety debacle has contributed to erosion in vaccine confidence. Additionally, the ever-increasing burden of vaccines coinciding with exploding rates of autism spectrum disorder are prompting parents to do their own research.

A report from Vasudevan et al from a survey performed among expecting and young parents found shocking results. Less than 40% expected to follow the full vaccine schedule. Conversely 60% were going to delay, refuse, or were undecided on routine childhood vaccinations.