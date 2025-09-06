FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Bryson's avatar
James Bryson
1h

Is our whole government-corporate cabal corrupt?

Who would trust the government and their medical industry-Big Pharmaceutical paymasters EVER AGAIN?

Sure as HELL not me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Birdingmom's avatar
Birdingmom
1h

One has to wonder if it was intentional.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture