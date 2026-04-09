FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
42m

Aside from toxins, the COVID bioweapon and poisons, we have incentivized the destruction of family formation

Reply
Share
1 reply
Clare Goldsberry's avatar
Clare Goldsberry
39m

As hoped for in the 1969 Jaffe Memo and the 1974 Kissinger Report. Find a way to reduce fertility, like oh, for instance putting sterilizing agents in vaccines, and you have the perfect plan for depopulation. Jaffe and Kissinger would be so proud!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture