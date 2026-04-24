FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Thomas Marsh's avatar
Thomas Marsh
7h

And those who KNEW the hazards of this vac and lied about it are still free and not even indicted for crimes against humanity. No Prez pardon should protect such a person….EVER !!

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
8h

Thank you for all your data analysis and hard work… .. these poor nimwits https://thesource.com/2026/04/17/wtf-is-going-on-katie-couric-raises-alarm-over-skyrocketing-cancer-rates-in-young-adults/

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