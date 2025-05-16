BREAKING--US Senate COVID-19 Vaccine Myocarditis Hearing Scheduled May 21, 2025
HSGAC Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations
By Peter A. McCullough
The McCullough Foundation has relentlessly pursued the truth on COVID-19 vaccine injuries, disabilities, and death. Many have been attributed to mRNA vaccine myocarditis. Please note the Foundation along with key experts will be pressing the case in Washington on the afternoon of May 21, 2025. We are thankful to Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) for their commitment to investigation of this important medical issue. Your public supported is welcomed.
Dr. McCullough, Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, and author-historian John Leake will be available after the hearing for press interviews and questions from the public.
Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Thank you for your relentless pursuit of this travesty. Will the hearing be widely reported? Probably not. But awareness of the danger and criminality is spreading.
Will the full committee be there? Or will it only be a couple of people who already know how dangerous these shots are? I hope that other witnesses will present evidence for the very many other adverse effects, death rates and lack of efficacy of these shots. I also hope that the hearing will be shown in its entirety to the public, not just a couple of snippets on the nightly news. I pray the God with all the strength I have that these horrific bioweapons will be banned. In the name of Jesus, Amen.