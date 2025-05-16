By Peter A. McCullough

The McCullough Foundation has relentlessly pursued the truth on COVID-19 vaccine injuries, disabilities, and death. Many have been attributed to mRNA vaccine myocarditis. Please note the Foundation along with key experts will be pressing the case in Washington on the afternoon of May 21, 2025. We are thankful to Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) for their commitment to investigation of this important medical issue. Your public supported is welcomed.

Dr. McCullough, Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, and author-historian John Leake will be available after the hearing for press interviews and questions from the public.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org