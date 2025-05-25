By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Multiple news outlets are reporting on a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 coming out of China, the original source of the human engineered Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2. The World Health Association has designated NB.1.8.1 a SARS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring (VUM).

Considering the available evidence, the additional public health risk posed by NB.1.8.1 is evaluated as low at the global level. Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease. Despite a concurrent increase in cases and hospitalizations in some countries where NB.1.8.1 is widespread, current data do not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness than other variants in circulation.

If more people fall ill with this strain we anticipate the McCullough Protocol and use of multiple drugs and nutraceuticals in combination will be the appropriate public health measure in high-risk patients, not more failed vaccination.

Critical prescriptions can be obtained in advance from The Wellness Company by ordering the black Contagion Kit.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage