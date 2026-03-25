FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Jennifer Collins Brever's avatar
Jennifer Collins Brever
1h

Why only a decade?

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
44m

Great , better than nothing… but how about FOREVER.

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