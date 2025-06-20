By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Approximately 40% of all deaths in the United States occur after conventional surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments fail and the cancer takes over the body. Many patients want to learn about natural and complementary medicinal and culinary herbs than could possibly help.

Nigella sativa, also known as black cumin or black seeds, is a medicinal herb native to the eastern Mediterranean, northern Africa, southwest Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Khan et al published a review (57 references) citing the work of others on the preclinical scientific support for Nigella sativa as an anticancer agent: