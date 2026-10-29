By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Everyday on the way to the office I listen to CNBC. On Monday for the first time I heard Jim Cramer cry on air.

The Silence of the Bull: Jim Cramer, mRNA Stocks, and the Deaths That Go Unmentioned

🎙️ The Eulogy Cramer Gave — and the Question He Didn’t Ask

In the wake of Cliff Mason’s death — Cramer’s nephew, co-author, and the head writer of Mad Money for two decades — Jim Cramer delivered an emotional on-air tribute. Mason died at 41, peacefully, in his sleep. No cause of death was publicly disclosed. That last part matters.