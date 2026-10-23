Yesterday, October 22, 2026, Calley Means resigned from the Trump administration amid reported frustration that the White House was obstructing or delaying health-policy reforms championed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Means is a former food-industry consultant who became an outspoken critic of corporate influence over American healthcare and nutrition policy. He co-founded Truemed, a company that helps consumers use tax-advantaged health savings accounts to purchase qualifying wellness products and services.

In 2024, together with his sister, Stanford medical school graduate and author Casey Means, he became a prominent voice in the public forum, arguing that chronic diseases in the United States are linked to ultra-processed foods, metabolic dysfunction, and financial incentives within the healthcare industry.

Means is said to have played an important role in facilitating the alliance between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump around the time that Kennedy decided to end his independent presidential campaign.

Means served as a senior adviser on food and nutrition policy to Secretary Kennedy. From March–October 2025, he served in a temporary advisory capacity as a special government employee. From November 2025–October 22, 2026, he held a permanent senior advisory position supporting food and nutrition policy.

His advisory activities included revising federal dietary guidelines, restricting purchases of sugary drinks with SNAP benefits, removing artificial food dyes, reforming the FDA’s Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) framework, and improving federal food procurement.

According to reporting by Reuters, CNN, and The Wall Street Journal, Means had become increasingly frustrated with what he regarded as the administration’s failure to deliver promised MAHA reforms.

These ostensibly included delays in regulating ultra-processed foods. Means wanted the federal government to establish a formal definition of ultra-processed foods, which could in turn guide regulatory action.

Means reportedly came to the conclusion that corporate interests are wielding too much influence over White House decisions. Major agricultural concerns pushed back against proposals that could restrict pesticides or impose additional requirements on food manufacturers.

Means reportedly clashed with senior White House officials over the speed and scope of proposed reforms. Some officials considered his demands impractical or politically difficult, especially when they risked antagonizing the food industry.

However, it is important to note that, in his October 22 resignation announcement, Means did NOT accuse Trump or Kennedy of betraying their promises. Instead, he stated that he has

“tremendous respect for President Trump and Bobby Kennedy”

He credited the administration with important achievements in nutrition policy and described the MAHA movement as being only in its early stages. He stated he intends to continue advocating for its goals outside government.

Means’s departure highlights mounting tension within the MAHA coalition. Kennedy and Means have advocated changing the incentives governing American healthcare and food production. However, translating these ambitions into federal regulations requires cooperation among the White House, HHS, FDA, USDA, Congress, and affected industries.

Within the rather fractious health freedom movement, Mr. Means and his sister have been the subject of speculation and debate. Because their father, Grady Means, worked for the Nixon and Ford administrations, some have expressed suspicion that Calley and Casey were born into the Washington political machine and only seemed to be outside of it.

Critics have pointed out that Means’s focus on food has been a distraction from the primary concern of the medical freedom movement that was spawned during the COVID-19 pandemic—namely, improperly tested and demonstrably unsafe vaccines.

For my part, I prefer to avoid indulging in speculation and ad hominem criticism. If the available reporting is an accurate representation of this story, it reminds me of the 1939 Frank Capra film, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. The film contrasts the patriotic naivety of Jefferson Smith (James Stewart) with the transactional reality of Washington insiders. Quickly Jefferson discovers how wealthy special interests, political bosses (like Jim Taylor), and compromised leaders (like Senator Paine) manipulate government machinery and graft for personal profit.

Regarding America’s food supply: It requires little education and only a small measure of personal responsibility to avoid the mountains of obvious junk food on the shelves of American grocery and convenience stores.

This summer I walked into a neighborhood 7-11 in Dallas to buy a Gatorade before exercising in hot weather. Surveying the shop, I instantly recognized that there was not a single “food product” in the entire place, apart from a token banana at the checkout, that was even remotely edible. I bought the banana.

The experience of walking into a 7-11 gave me fond memories of working for my father’s company in the summer during my teenage years. My immediate superior with whom I installed commercial ice machines seemed to live on Marlboro Red cigarettes, vending machine BBQ sandwiches, donuts, and Big Gulps. Despite his abysmal diet he had the most impressive weight to strength-to-weight ratio I have ever seen. A wiry fellow who probably weighed 140 pounds soaking wet, he could lift his side of a 200-pound ice machine (leaving me to lift the other half) and place it on top of an ice bin as though it were a small hand tool. I guess he had youth on his side (he must have been about thirty at the time).

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