FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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It’snotaboutme's avatar
It’snotaboutme
4h

Got to watch out for those wiry ones. They are generally all muscle and will kick your ass to hell and back.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
4h

While I know absolutely nothing about her brother Calley, Casey Means deserves immense praise for her fierce advocacy for the appropriate clinical use of psychedelics like psilocybin and DMT. It is incredibly refreshing to see someone championing evidence-based, heavy-hitting biochemical tools instead of succumbing to the standard cultural panic. What a stark contrast she is to the legions of online neurotics suffering from terminal pharmacophobia—those fragile souls who trigger their own nocebo effects and enter a state of absolute clinical dread at the mere mention of a molecule that alters perception. While they are busy hiding under the covers from life-saving compounds, Dr. Means is actually looking at the science.

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