German podcaster Ben Berndt just conducted what I regard as one of the most significant conversations in the history of the German public forum—namely, with the Russian Ambassador to Germany, Sergej J. Netschajew in the wake of what appears to be a false flag incident.

Germany’s government—currently led by former BlackRock banker Friedrich Merz—is apparently bent on war with Russia. Yesterday (August 4) we were told that an “explosive-laden drone” was found near a Ukrainian cargo plane at the Leipzig airport, and the German government claims the drone was planted by Russian agents. Why would the Russians blow up a cargo plane at the Leipzig airport? What strategic value could this possibly have? This latest German government claim strikes me as having no more credibility than the preposterous claim that the Russians blew up the Nordstream pipeline.

If you are interested in the fate of Europe, please listen to Ben’s conversation with Ambassador Netschajew, originally recorded in German but dubbed into English, and share it with your friends.

Share