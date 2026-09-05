FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Chris Melville's avatar
Chris Melville
2h

Germany is occupied territory since WW2. The citizens have no voice and the EU is a dictatorship (shell)

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Just a Bloke's avatar
Just a Bloke
2h

Blackrock. Every. Single. Time, the bad guys all have one thing in common...

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