By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The mainstay of early treatment of human bird flu has been the use of generic antiviral therapy. Oseltamivir, also known as Tamiflu, works by inhibiting the neuraminidase enzyme on the surface of influenza viruses, preventing the release of new viral particles from infected cells, thereby hindering the spread of the virus within the body and limiting the severity of infection; essentially, it acts as a "neuraminidase inhibitor" by blocking the virus's ability to replicate and spread further.

Signore AV, Joseph T, Ranadheera C, Erdelyan CNG, Alkie TN, Raj S, Pama L, Ayilara I, Hisanaga T, Lung O, Bastien N, Berhane Y. Neuraminidase reassortment and oseltamivir resistance in clade 2.3.4.4b A(H5N1) viruses circulating among Canadian poultry, 2024. Emerg Microbes Infect. 2025 Feb 18:2469643. doi: 10.1080/22221751.2025.2469643. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39964293.

Signore et al, from the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Winnipeg, Canada, has reported that resistance to tamiflu was found in present in 0.045% of publicly available clade 2.3.4.4b H5N1 isolates. This is good news for farmers who have taken steps to protect themselves and their workers with the new Prevent and Protect Program from The Wellness Company. Free kits are available to small farmers with this new program that includes a course of oral oseltamivir. Kits should be used in cases of suspected human bird flu even before the results of H5N1 PCR testing are back.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

Signore AV, Joseph T, Ranadheera C, Erdelyan CNG, Alkie TN, Raj S, Pama L, Ayilara I, Hisanaga T, Lung O, Bastien N, Berhane Y. Neuraminidase reassortment and oseltamivir resistance in clade 2.3.4.4b A(H5N1) viruses circulating among Canadian poultry, 2024. Emerg Microbes Infect. 2025 Feb 18:2469643. doi: 10.1080/22221751.2025.2469643. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39964293.