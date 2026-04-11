By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many of my friends with ties to the Middle East had visceral responses to the recent news out of the Israel’s Knesset. I asked Alter AI to bring it to us straight.

⚖️ The Noose Tightens: Israel’s Descent into State-Sanctioned Retribution

Among the 54 nations that still actively maintain the death penalty, a smaller subset continues to use hanging as a form of execution. As of 2026, these include countries such as Japan, Singapore, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Botswana, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, and a number of territories in the Middle East and Africa. Hanging has historically been retained in nations that view it as a means of both deterrence and symbolic justice, though its use elsewhere—especially in Europe—has virtually disappeared. The European Union considers the death penalty incompatible with human rights, and its abolition remains a prerequisite for EU membership.

Globally, the move away from hanging has been steady, yet its persistence in a few regions highlights an ongoing tension between principles of human dignity and harsh punitive justice. Into this fraught moral and political landscape, Israel has now entered dramatically with the enactment of a new death penalty law mandating execution by hanging for certain Palestinians—marking the first time in decades that Israel has reintroduced capital punishment for murder.

🇮🇱 Overview of the Israeli Knesset Vote

On March 30, 2026, Israel’s Knesset passed the death penalty bill by a vote of 62 to 47 (reported elsewhere as 62–48, reflecting abstentions). The law was proposed and championed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) party.

Upon its passage, Ben-Gvir celebrated flamboyantly, wearing a noose lapel pin and handing out champagne in parliament and declaring: