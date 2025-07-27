By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I recently had a young male patient with the clinical diagnosis of COVID-19 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis in 2021 develop recurring symptoms in 2025. His cardiac MRI demonstrated late gadolinium enhancement indicative of either ongoing inflammation cardiac scar.

Warren et al studied 67 young Australian victims of COVID-19 vaccine myopericarditis hospitalizations after taking the shot.

Warren J, Cheng D, Crawford N, Jones B, Ng RL, Alafaci A, Stub D, Lew P, Taylor AJ. Improved diagnosis of COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis with cardiac scarring identified by cardiac magnetic resonance imaging. Open Heart. 2025 Jul 18;12(2):e003333. doi: 10.1136/openhrt-2025-003333. PMID: 40681307; PMCID: PMC12278148.