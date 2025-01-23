By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chelated magnesium supplements are among my most frequent therapeutic recommendations to patients. Intracellular magnesium deficiency may occur in up to 60% of the population because: 1) the standard American diet contains only about half of the recommended daily amount of magnesium, 2) the water table is low in magnesium in many areas, 3) some water filtration systems remove it, and 4) some medications like proton pump inhibitors reduce levels.

Magnesium deficiency can cause: 1) heart palpitations, 2) hypertension, 3) muscle cramping especially at night, 4) sleep disturbance, 5) vague neurological symptoms, 6) osteoporosis.

Magnesium is found in many types of foods. So if you’re following a healthy diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, you’re likely getting enough magnesium. Here’s a list of the top 13 foods that are high in magnesium: