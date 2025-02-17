CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan may have just made the most bizarre statement ever uttered by a major U.S. journalist since the first televised newscast in the U.S. (by NBC on August 24, 1940).

The acceptance and even endorsement of censorship by much of the mainstream media in recent years is surely the strangest development in the history of American journalism.

Why would a journalist tolerate censorship, much less endorse it? It seems to me that many American journalists have the same censorship impulse that animated the German Nazi regime. For example, consider the amendment of the Reich Cinema Act on February 16, 1934, which made"violation of National Socialist sentiment, moral sensibility and artistic sensibility" grounds for banning a film.

Note that these vague terms are, in their lack of a precise definition, no different from the “offensive content” and “violation of Community Guidelines” provisions on most of the major social media platforms during the Biden years.

At any given time and place, those who hold power may deem certain kinds of speech to be “offensive” or in violation of the particular moral and artistic sensibilities of the ruling party. The WHOLE POINT of free speech is to prevent this from happening.

