By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

According to CNN:

On Tuesday, a panel of independent experts that advises the CDC on its vaccine recommendations, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, weighed the pros and cons of moving the US away from a blanket recommendation that most people get an updated Covid-19 shot every year and toward a more nuanced, risk-based recommendation. Under a risk-based recommendation, the CDC would continue to recommend two doses of Covid-19 vaccines each year for older adults — those over 65 — and to anyone with weakened immune function. It may also consider recommending annual vaccination for adults and children who are at high risk of Covid-19 disease because they have a higher risk of being exposed to it. Those groups could include people like health-care workers or children in day care. There was also strong support for a statement in the recommendation to say that anyone who wanted to get a Covid-19 vaccine could still get one, even if they didn’t fit into a higher-risk category.

In other words, the CDC ACIP is set to still recommend deadly and contaminated COVID-19 mRNA booster injections to a large subset of the population that could still include young children. While a “risk-based” approach may appear more cautious than blanket recommendations, the reality remains unchanged: the risks of COVID-19 mRNA booster shots still far outweigh any theoretical benefit, even in so-called “high-risk” groups.

Shockingly, some of the committee members are AGAINST the “risk-based” approach:

“I guess I’m surprised that we’re considering a risk-based recommendation, which in general, we have not had a lot of success with implementing in the US,” said committee member Dr. Denise Jamieson, dean of the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa.

It’s clear that ACIP is either fully compromised or embarrassingly bad at reviewing injectable product safety data. A mountain of evidence indicates that these products are not safe for human use and should not be recommended to anyone:

Widespread & Unified Calls for Market Withdrawal – More than 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens, 240 elected officials, 17 public health & physician organizations, 2 State Republican Parties, 17 GOP County Committees, and 6 global studies demand immediate removal. Excess Mortality – 12 studies and VAERS confirm mass COVID-19 'vaccination' led to a catastrophic number deaths -- up to 17 million. FDA Class I Recall Indicated – 37,544 VAERS-reported deaths exceed past vaccine recall limits by up to 375,340%. U.S. death toll from COVID-19 vaccination may be 589,868 (19,028 x URF of 31). Total number of U.S. COVID-19 vaccine adverse events may be 31,439,332 (1,014,172 x URF of 31). Negative Efficacy – 7 studies have demonstrated that COVID-19 'vaccination' increases your risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. DNA Contamination – 11 reports have found DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines, documented across multiple manufacturers, vaccine platforms, and geographic regions, with levels exceeding regulatory thresholds by up to 65,500%.

If that’s not convincing enough, four landmark studies involving a combined total of 184 million people have found the following:

FAKSOVA ET AL (n=99 million):

Myocarditis (+510% after mRNA injection) Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (+278% after mRNA injection) Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (+223% after viral vector injection) Guillain-Barré Syndrome (+149% after viral vector injection)

RAHELEH ET AL (n=85 million):

Heart Attack (+286% after second dose) Stroke (+240% after first dose) Coronary Artery Disease (+244% after second dose) Cardiac Arrhythmia (+199% after first dose)

HULSCHER ET AL (n=325 autopsies):

Proved a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death via multiple organ systems — 73.9% of deaths after vaccination are caused by the shot.

ALLESSANDRIA ET AL (n=290,727):

Subjects vaccinated with 2 doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population during follow-up.

In light of the overwhelming safety signals confirmed in the largest COVID-19 vaccine safety studies ever conducted, continued administration of these products may constitute multiple serious violations of federal and international law. Current ACIP members have publicly demonstrated a failure to critically evaluate safety data related to injectable biologics. To restore public trust and ensure rigorous oversight, the ACIP should be urgently restructured with independent experts who are free from conflicts of interest and committed to transparent, evidence-based decision-making.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.