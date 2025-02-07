CDC Data Show Skyrocketing Pandemic Mortality Ages 25-44 Years
Cause of Death Not Reliable, Overall Trend is Valid, Agency Should Merge Vaccine Administration with Mortality Data
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
As an epidemiologist, I can tell you that reports demonstrating increasing death in young adult groups are very worrisome because this group should be thriving. We know that people ages 25-44 years, had a far less than 1% mortality rate from acute COVID-19. However, the draconian lockdowns and contagion control measures occurred in 2020 and then the vaccines rolled out in 2021 and beyond. Wrigley-Field et al have published a stunning report on rapidly increasing death rates in the years running up and into the pandemic.
